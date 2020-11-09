Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langley woman can’t support BLM because of violence

Letter writer’s position is that all lives matter

Dear Editor,

RE: [Candidate views shocking, Langley Advance Times, Nov. 5]

I agree with the sentiment that everyone should do their own research on the issues of today, especially in light of all of the misinformation that media presents to us.

While it is a point well-taken that there are radicals in most organizations that don’t necessarily represent that group’s mandate, it is very disconcerting to see people that march under the banner of “Black Lives Matter” chanting that they want death to police officers and destroying businesses in riots unrelated to what one would consider to be “peaceful protest” which many of us do support.

As an organization I can’t support BLM because of this; as a sentiment I support the notion that all lives, including black lives, truly do matter.

Unfortunately society continues to experience individual cases of racist actions, however, that does not mean that our society is “systemically” racist.

I have written to all of our current politicians requesting the data and research that proves we are systemically racist and have received no such data or research from them to date.

• READ MORE: Peaceful walk highlights Black Lives Matter in Langley

It is poor form to malign our society, which is mostly culturally inclusive, because of the inappropriate and wrongful actions of a few; I believe this was the point the writer was trying to make in reference to BLM.

As to the issue of “hate” speech, who determines what is hateful and is it hateful simply because I might have a different viewpoint to others?

Just some food for thought.

Arlene Laing, Walnut Grove

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Langley woman says wealthy pulling the strings

Just Posted

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley woman can’t support BLM because of violence

Letter writer’s position is that all lives matter

Stephen Nicol, Langley Secondary science teacher, Amanda Smith, LEPS Agriculture Program coordinator, and Gary Jones, a Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation director and KPU faculty member have been involved in the new Learning Farm. (Nichole Marples/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley students already growing their knowledge at special learning garden

Langley Learning Farm project will teach high school students about agriculture and food security

Arthur Thomas Johnston was a Langley shopkeeper who died in Europe in 1916. The special bronze plaque sent to his family after he war is known as a Dead Man’s Penny. (Langley Centennial Museum)
REMEMBRANCE DAY: ‘Dead Man’s Penny’ a reminder of Langley man’s First World War sacrifice

The Langley Centennial Museum collection includes two bronze plaques sent to families of war dead

Megan Dykeman and Andrew Mercier have ended a decades-long drought for the NDP by taking both Langley ridings. (File)
Final vote results confirm NDP victory in Langley and Langley East ridings

Megan Dykeman and Andrew Mercier improved their margins of victory once mail-in ballots were counted

Three Langley scout troops took turns cleaning veterans headstones at the Fort Langley cemetery where the cenotaph stands on Saturday, Nov. 7 to prepare for Remembrance Day (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Tradition of Scouts attending to veterans headstones continues in Fort Langley

Changes were made to allow for the pandemic

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. VOTES 2020: The latest results as mail-in ballot counts continue

A few of the 87 B.C. ridings that were too close to call will be finalized through mail-in ballots

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (The Canadian Press)
Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines

Passenger levels remain down by nearly 90%

Harwinder Sandhu, a Vernon registered nurse, has won the Vernon-Monashee riding after mail-in and absentee votes were counted. (Black Press - file photo)
B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP takes Vernon-Monashee for the first time since the 1980s

Vernon’s Harwinder Sandhu of the NDP unseats three-term Liberal incumbent Eric Foster

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
COVID-19: What the new health orders mean for Fraser Health residents, businesses

No social gatherings, several sports cancelled, enhanced rules for businesses

Howie Meeker, right, and wife Leah. (File photo)
Canadian hockey and broadcasting legend Howie Meeker dies at age 97

Longtime B.C. resident starred with Toronto Maple Leafs, HNIC

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, left, and local candidate Jeremy Valeriote, second left, listen to Jules Anderson, who said he was living in a homeless shelter, after a campaign stop in Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A judicial recount is coming for a race in the British Columbia election after mail-in ballots put the Liberals ahead by only 41 votes, in an upset to the Greens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Judicial recount coming in B.C. seat where Liberals upset Greens by 41 votes

Seat would have been the Greens’ first off Vancouver Island

Most Read