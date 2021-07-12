Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langley woman critical of federal take on COVID passports

B.C. already issuing vaccination cards to residents and that should suffice, resident says

Dear Editor,

I find it difficult to believe that the Trudeau government wants to sell Canadians on a COVID Passport. We, British Columbians, have a perfectly good COVID card which states the COVID vaccine given, and the number of shots all supported by our BC Health people and Dr. Bonnie.

I think Trudeau should give his head a shake although there is not much there. Besides, why should we be paying for this!

Callie Langley, Murrayville

