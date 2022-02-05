LETTER: Langley woman found anti-mandate convoy ‘heart warming’

Dear Editor,
Thousands gathered at Colossus parking lot on Saturday morning to support the truck/car convoy into Vancouver. The unity, kindness and love for Canada was inspiring.
The convoy spanned the entire Hwy. 1 route as participants reached the Grandview exit those at the back of the convoy were confirmed still in the Colossus parking lot waiting to depart! An amazing sight and heart-warming Canadian moment.
Katia Stanio, Fort Langley
