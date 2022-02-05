Hundreds turned out in Langley Jan. 29, to show support for a B.C. convoy against vaccine mandates. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Langley woman found anti-mandate convoy ‘heart warming’

Participants gathered in North Langley for start of a B.C. convoy in support of Ottawa convoy

Dear Editor,

Thousands gathered at Colossus parking lot on Saturday morning to support the truck/car convoy into Vancouver. The unity, kindness and love for Canada was inspiring.

The convoy spanned the entire Hwy. 1 route as participants reached the Grandview exit those at the back of the convoy were confirmed still in the Colossus parking lot waiting to depart! An amazing sight and heart-warming Canadian moment.

Katia Stanio, Fort Langley

