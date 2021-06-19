LETTER: Langley woman grateful to two strangers when car failed

Dear Editor,
I wish to thank the two young men who came to my aid last Wednesday when I had a problem with my car.
They very kindly pushed my car off 200th Street so that I would not be blocking traffic.
And then, when they realized that I was having low blood sugar, called an ambulance.
I also want to thank the ambulance attendants who arrived in minutes and took care of me.
My whole hearted thanks go out to these people.
Jeanette Paisley, Brookswood
.
• READ MORE: H.D. Stafford Middle School broadcasting War of the Worlds
• READ MORE: Volunteers collected about 400 pounds of trash during four-hour clean up
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.