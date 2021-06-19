LETTER: Langley woman grateful to two strangers when car failed

Two young men pushed her car to safety then she had a medical emergency

Dear Editor,

I wish to thank the two young men who came to my aid last Wednesday when I had a problem with my car.

They very kindly pushed my car off 200th Street so that I would not be blocking traffic.

And then, when they realized that I was having low blood sugar, called an ambulance.

I also want to thank the ambulance attendants who arrived in minutes and took care of me.

My whole hearted thanks go out to these people.

Jeanette Paisley, Brookswood

