LETTER: Langley woman irked by drop in disability benefits during pandemic

Dear Editor,
John Horgan has added $300 to my PWD [persons with disabilities] deposits for the past eight months.
He’s now going to cut that money down to $150 for the next four months. Horgan will cut out the $150 after April.
I have been using that $300 a month to pay for the best medical supplies related to my needs and now I’ll have to buy cheaper supplies that don’t work nearly as well.
Shelby Munro, Langley City
