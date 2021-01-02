LETTER: Langley woman irked by drop in disability benefits during pandemic

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

John Horgan has added $300 to my PWD [persons with disabilities] deposits for the past eight months.

He’s now going to cut that money down to $150 for the next four months. Horgan will cut out the $150 after April.

I have been using that $300 a month to pay for the best medical supplies related to my needs and now I’ll have to buy cheaper supplies that don’t work nearly as well.

Shelby Munro, Langley City

