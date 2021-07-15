LETTER: Langley woman joins call for justice for dead child

Almost two years after Carson Crimeni died, his family and others want progress on his case

Memorials can be seen at the Walnut Grove Skate Park for Carson Crimeni who died Aug. 7, 2019. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

Thank you for the cover photo and update regarding the ongoing fight for justice for Carson Cremini.

My heart goes out to his family who, after two years, are still waiting for a rightful outcome to this tragic loss.

I wholeheartedly support the Creminis in wanting justice for Carson.

The circumstances surrounding his death are heartbreaking and unfathomable.

Those who were involved need to take responsibility and be held accountable for their actions.

This tragedy must be answered for.

Wendy McDougall, Walnut Grove

