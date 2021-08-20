LETTER: Langley woman lauds fire crews for the work they do

Dear Editor,
So how do you say ‘thank you’ for all that a first responder has done?
It’s hard to find something that really captures the gratitude you might feel when a firefighter has been there for you in your community.
Thank you for your bravery and service.
It is terrifying the fires that are raging here in B.C.
The fact you’ve chosen to wear this badge in the first place is a testament to your heroic nature.
Wear it with pride and please stay safe.
Shirley Sawatsky, Langley Township
.
• READ MORE: Three-vehicle crash sends one to hospital
• READ MORE: Veteran firefighter calls Langley ‘incredibly resilient’ after massive condo fire
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.