A Township fire truck brought up the rear at the vehicle parade held in Fort Langley on Victoria Day. In addition to going to emergency calls, local first responders support the community at events and with fundraising. (Langley Advance Times files)

A Township fire truck brought up the rear at the vehicle parade held in Fort Langley on Victoria Day. In addition to going to emergency calls, local first responders support the community at events and with fundraising. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Langley woman lauds fire crews for the work they do

Municipal firefighters and wildfire crews have faced tough conditions this year

Dear Editor,

So how do you say ‘thank you’ for all that a first responder has done?

It’s hard to find something that really captures the gratitude you might feel when a firefighter has been there for you in your community.

Thank you for your bravery and service.

It is terrifying the fires that are raging here in B.C.

The fact you’ve chosen to wear this badge in the first place is a testament to your heroic nature.

Wear it with pride and please stay safe.

Shirley Sawatsky, Langley Township

.

• READ MORE: Three-vehicle crash sends one to hospital

• READ MORE: Veteran firefighter calls Langley ‘incredibly resilient’ after massive condo fire

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipLetter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Local hospital earns kudos from Fort Langley resident
Next story
LETTER: Grandparent in Langley casts an eye skyward

Just Posted

Jared Davidson holds the “notice to vacate” letter that tenants of the Many Ways Home Housing transitional-housing program received on Aug. 17. Tenants received confirmation on Friday (Aug. 20) that everyone can stay. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Tenants of transitional-housing program in Abbotsford no longer have to move

Xinguang Yang was staying with family in Willoughby and took photos of the sky. The smoky views have prompted concerns about pollution. (Xinguang Yang/Special to the Langley Advance)
LETTER: Grandparent in Langley casts an eye skyward

A Kwantlen First Nations group called Stomi:x Shweli (Warrior Spirit) will be highlighted in a free virtual concert being offered in conjunction with the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival early next month. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aboriginal music highlighted in up-coming Langley festival

A Township fire truck brought up the rear at the vehicle parade held in Fort Langley on Victoria Day. In addition to going to emergency calls, local first responders support the community at events and with fundraising. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Langley woman lauds fire crews for the work they do