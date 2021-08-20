LETTER: Langley woman lauds fire crews for the work they do

Municipal firefighters and wildfire crews have faced tough conditions this year

A Township fire truck brought up the rear at the vehicle parade held in Fort Langley on Victoria Day. In addition to going to emergency calls, local first responders support the community at events and with fundraising. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

So how do you say ‘thank you’ for all that a first responder has done?

It’s hard to find something that really captures the gratitude you might feel when a firefighter has been there for you in your community.

Thank you for your bravery and service.

It is terrifying the fires that are raging here in B.C.

The fact you’ve chosen to wear this badge in the first place is a testament to your heroic nature.

Wear it with pride and please stay safe.

Shirley Sawatsky, Langley Township

.

• READ MORE: Three-vehicle crash sends one to hospital

• READ MORE: Veteran firefighter calls Langley ‘incredibly resilient’ after massive condo fire

Langley TownshipLetter to the Editor