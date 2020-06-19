Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langley woman pleads for people to don masks

It’s a simple step that makes a big difference to those with health issues, a local writer explains

Dear Editor,

Sorry to anyone this may offend, but I’ve really got to do a little rant about this “mask issue” – so please bare with me and my frustration, after another awful grocery shopping incident June 13.

I can’t keep quiet any longer about my feelings on this. I really try to respect people’s personal opinions/choices on most things, but when it comes to possibly affecting someone’s health, I draw the line. It has to be said that at this present time.

I really believe wearing mask’s when doing tasks out of the home, such as shopping or grabbing a coffee, or restaurant, etc., anywhere we go for now, masks should be mandatory.

The people there are wearing them for our safety. We need to be as well. I really don’t understand why they’re not expected to be worn everywhere for so many reasons I’m sure we all know and shouldn’t even need to be repeated.

I am so sick of hearing/seeing people hacking in the grocery or drugstores I need to go, and mostly with no masks on. How selfish and unfair to everyone around trying to be/feel safe, not to mention the people thinking ‘well, I feel fine. I’m not worried’. Many of them could also be carriers with no symptoms.

There’s so many of us out there who may look heathy but have immune or heart or whatever other issues and our health needs and deserves to be respected, along with everyone else’s.

Please people think about this. Let’s not be selfish. Every little bit helps.

Throw on a fricken mask, even if you feel great, and stay home if you’re hacking.

Joanne Morrisey, Langley

CoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Most Read