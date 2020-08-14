A few years ago, Langley’s Sam and Pam Omelaniec visited the Bény-sur-Mer Canadian War Cemetery in France. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley woman says virus precautions pale compared to past sacrifices

Senior notes that people today shouldn’t dismiss experts’ instructions to prevent coronavirus spread

Dear Editor,

Some years ago my husband, Sam, and I were privileged to attend the Canadian War Cemetery in France where thousands of young brave Canadian men and women lie in row after row, having given their lives so future generations can now live in peace in Canada.

My uncle was 21 years old when he was killed at Gallipoli in 1915.

• READ MORE: B.C. man who nearly died from COVID-19 relfects on one-month battle

It is a sad commentary that today so many people carelessly dismiss Dr. Henry’s warning with regard to social distancing, the wearing of masks, and beach parties.

Sadly, our young brave dead wore masks – gas masks. Their social distancing is their final resting place six feet under the earth and for many the only beach they experienced was Juno Beach.

Pamela G. Omelaniec, Langley

RELATED: ‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart



