Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Langley woman says wealthy pulling the strings

Left and right wing average people should not be pointing fingers at each other

Dear Editor,

Enormous wealth allows powerful corporations the ability to influence entities, i.e., governments and even mainstream media.

Some examples are:

– the tobacco industry cover-up,

– the oil industry’s efforts to suppress the truth about climate change (as early as the 1960s),

– Purdue pharma’s $8 billion settlement for its sinister role in the opioid crisis,

– the new banking system Canada switched to in the 1970s where the Canadian government, began borrowing money from private banks rather than the Bank of Canada (not hard to guess who benefits with this current arrangement and who shoulders the interest payments),

– the 2008 global financial crisis where many saw their hard-earned investments vanish overnight, and

– the complex explanation about excessive risk taking by the banks did nothing to get people’s money back – often retirement nest eggs – and we all know (at least in the U.S.) who bailed out the banks.

These are only a few examples that have devastated everyday hardworking taxpayers – the little people.

It’s safe to say we all want our government to spend our tax dollars wisely. We want a reliable commons i.e. roads, bridges, and Old Age Pension. In the same way we want a robust main street and our entrepreneurs to succeed. After all, small- and medium-sized businesses employ a significant percentage of the population.

We can appreciate healthy public infrastructure at the same time as a strong economy. Neither is politically “left” or “right”, just a common sense way of getting things done.

Sadly, we have become more polarized than ever.

In reality most of us hover close to the middle and have much more in common than we realize. Our common foes are elusive, powerful and very, very rich. If the left and right wing belong to the same bird, we need to take a careful observation flight over Wall Street rather than point fingers at each other.

Michelle Matich, Langley

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Fort Langley man calls on province to prioritize parks

Just Posted

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley woman says wealthy pulling the strings

Left and right wing average people should not be pointing fingers at each other

Karen Cameron chairs the Thanks for Caring Society which hosts the Christmas Tea. This year’s tea is virtual and features a variety of items for its auction. (Cameron photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley Christmas Bureau high tea organizers hope popularity remains for virtual event

Annual Thanks for Caring Christmas Tea is virtual. People can still have high tea and watch online

Milner residents Harry and Sylvia Kimmel lost three of their sons during the Second World War. Left to right: Richard, Gordon, and Clifford. Richard and Gordon died 10 days apart at Normandy.
REMEMBRANCE DAY: Langley residents join the fight in two World Wars and other conflicts

Local historian Warren Sommer touches on life in wartime at the front and at home

Cloverdale – Langley City Conservative MP Tamara Jansen speaks in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. to support a proposal to halt audits of small businesses who received federal pandemic relief funds. (video image)
VIDEO: Cloverdale – Langley City MP Tamara Jansen joins push to postpone small business audits during the pandemic

‘The last thing they need is a call from the CRA’

Meet the swimmer and the coach of the year, both from the Langley Olympians Swim Club. Bailey Herbert and Brian Metcalfe won top honours from Swim BC in the first week of November (file)
Meet the BC coach and swimmer of the year, both from the Langley Olympians Swim Club

Brian Metcalfe and Bailey Herbert named by Swim BC

In this image released by NASA, Comet Neowise, left, is seen in the eastern horizon above Earth in this image taken from the International Space Station on Sunday, July 5, 2020. (NASA via AP)
QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

The International Space Station has been in space for more than 20 years

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver. (Natalia Balcerzak/Terrace Standard)
Snowfall warning issued for Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada says arctic air will ‘arrive over the south coast’

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo
Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty of manslaughter

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

Kartar Rathour, 89, was injured after being pushed to the ground while walking in Abbotsford Friday. Submitted photo
Elderly Abbotsford man hospitalized after random assault by stranger

Grandson says 89-year-old has a fractured hip and faces surgery after being shoved to the ground

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

Biden won Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed

(Kelowna RCMP)
Fluke find reunites dog tags of late B.C. veteran with family

Family doesn’t know how the tags were lost, but delighted to have them back

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

Most Read