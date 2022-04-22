LETTER: Langley woman struggles to find family doctor

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

What does a person do?

I have been going to one medical clinic for years due to the shortage of family physicians. Found a good doctor at a clinic and used him steadily. I also sometimes used the second doctor in the same clinic “as well” for renewing prescriptions that had been originally prescribed by the first doctor.

COVID hit. I have not been to a doctor since. Did have some prescriptions renewed over the phone with the second doctor as that is my husband’s doctor and my husband has repeat renewal for his prescriptions every three months.

Thought it would be easier, to just use the same doctor as he is already calling anyways, and he could take care of both of us with one phone call as he has access to my file.

Now I am told I don’t have a doctor as my original doctor is not accepting new patients and the second doctor is out of town for months. I explained to the receptionist that I originally used the first doctor and she told me because I have not been to him for along period of time, he is no longer my doctor and is not accepting new patients. I will have to go to another medical clinic.

I guess that is what happens when you don’t abuse the medical system and try to make things easy.

Anngela Bayer, Brookswood

