LETTER: Langley woman wonders about herbal tea sample found in her magazine

Why does a food product need a warning that it does not contain cannabis, local resident asks.

Sharon Vose was surprised to find a sample in a magazine with the warning that this particular sample does not contain cannabis.

Dear Editor,

I received this tea sample with my Chatelaine magazine [recently].

‘This sample does not contain cannabis’.

Not sure what to think about that.

Does that mean some tea bags might or is this going to be a new line added to food products? Interesting.

Sharon Vose, Langley

.

