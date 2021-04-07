LETTER: Langley woman wonders about herbal tea sample found in her magazine

Dear Editor,
I received this tea sample with my Chatelaine magazine [recently].
‘This sample does not contain cannabis’.
Not sure what to think about that.
Does that mean some tea bags might or is this going to be a new line added to food products? Interesting.
Sharon Vose, Langley
