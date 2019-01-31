LETTER: Langley woman’s five dollar find confounds

Dear Editor,

On Sunday Jan. 20, 2019, my husband and I were leaving the Shoppers Drug Mart at Murrayville when we spotted two $5 bills on the floor at the exit doors. I picked them up and looked around to see if anyone close had dropped them.

I observed a young male standing outside the doors. As I approached, this young man turned his back to me and I briefly noticed a leaflet in his back pocket with the word GOD.

He did not say anything and subsequently went to sit on a bench. There was no one else in the vicinity. As it was late for us that night we went home.

As I was ill the next day, I asked my husband to go to the drugstore on Tuesday. He spoke to the manager, Brian, who stated no one had come in to claim any missing money. My husband was informed the store would hold it for 30 days, and we could claim it after that.

My husband said the pharmacy could donate it to the charity of their choice.

If anyone can locate this young man, and I know it would be a dauntless task to identify him, I would say to him his actions, in what I think was a study, do not exactly coincide with thoughtful, scientific research. His methodology is obviously faulty, and I would advise him to consider the ramifications of his “study.”

Sharan Carroll, Langley