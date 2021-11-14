Navy and RCMP personnel were at the Murrayville Remembrance Day ceremony. The service was online with limited space for the public to attend in person. Other local services asked the public not to attend and were live streamed. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley writer questions how many seniors were tech savvy enough to watch Nov. 11 event

Local senior finds COVID rules inconsistent

Dear Editor,

I find it appalling and atrocious that live Remembrance Day ceremonies have been cancelled in both the Langleys, despite data showing most of its citizens have been vaccinated against COVID and the ceremonies are outdoor.

My Uncle John MacLean was a private with the Lancashire Fusiliers in Bury, Lancashire. He was killed in action the 7th of August 1915 in the Battle of the Vineyards, Gallipoli, Turkey. He was 21 years old.

I have his medals and the last postcard he wrote to his mother, my grandmother, before he died. Also the Christmas card, the then Princess Mary sent to the troops. I take them with me to the cenotaph each Nov. 11.

Many of us who are elderly are not computer savvy enough to watch pre-recordings on YouTube, and do not understand that going to crowded indoor shopping malls, grocery stores, hockey matches etc., etc., is approved.

The beloved words ‘We shall remember them’ should have a caveat ‘bureaucracy notwithstanding’.

Pamela G Omelaniec, Langley

