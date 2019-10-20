LETTER: Langley writing student argues for protecting a precious resource

Walnut Grove Secondary Writing 11 students have written opinions about topics of concern to them

Dear Editor,

Hav anyone else noticed a sudden increase in gas prices?

Well, for those of you who didn’t know on Saturday, Sept. 4, there was an attach on Saudi Arabia’s biggest oil refinery. Nearly all of Canada’s oil is shipped to a single plant in New Brunswick which relies on Saudi Arabia for over 40 per cent of our oil.

Canadians use about 1.5 million barrels per day so you can see how this is going to be a pretty big issue.

But what a lot of people are forgetting is Canad isn’t the only country affected by the attach.

The entire work is suffering because of it.

We need to do something about this.

I say either we set up another crude plant, set up somewhere or increase our defense at the main crude plant. Either way, this could potentially happen again and we need to be ready so that nothing like this ever happens again.

I know first hand how much oil we consume and it is a rate and valuable resource that we tend to take advantage of becasue without oil our economy would crumble fairly quickly here in Canada.

We use oil for vehicle fuel, heaters and boilers, for houses and producing electricity in power plants.

As you can see oil is very useful resource so we need to do what we can to protect it.

Ethan N.

Editor’s note: Writing 11 students of Walnut Grove Secondary teacher Vince Rahn were tasked with opinion writing, finding it’s more difficult to put down reasoned arguments than simply tossing out cliches or venting.

“They were able to choose any current relevant topic,” Rahn explained.

Students were graded based on how they presented their information and arguments. The assignment also included having to hand write the pieces and send them to the Langley Advance Times via snail mail, an experience fewer and fewer young people have nowadays. It mirrors an assignment he gave to his students many years ago, before the internet and social media.

“Yes, I have done this quite some time ago, but this time I insisted that they go ‘old school’ and put into an envelope with a cover letter, etc.,” he explained.

Please keep any feedback respectful and age appropriate.