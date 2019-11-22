LETTER: Langley’s arboretum a quiet sanctuary on Remembrance Day

A local letter writer argues for the arboretum to be left as a quiet space on Remembrance Day

The Derek Doubleday Arboretum includes a memorial to Canadian soldiers killed in the war in Afghanistan. The green space is used by various groups and the public during the year. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

For the past four or five years we have visited the Derek Doubleday Arboretum on Remembrance Day, to walk through the young trees, meditate quietly at the memorial, observe the two-minute silence, watch the planes return to the airport, leave our poppies there.

For those who do not like crowds and sound systems or do not seek a religious service, it is a peaceful way to take time to reflect quietly on the solemnity of the day and lives lost in war.

I, for one, would love to keep it just the way it is.

Diana Letts, Langley