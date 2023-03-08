LETTER: Langley’s Conservative MP sounds off on online streaming bill

Dear Editor,

The Trudeau government will stop at nothing to control what Canadians see online.

Through Bill C-11, the government is seeking to expand the mandate of the CRTC so that un-elected bureaucrats will have the power to define and regulate what counts as “Canadian content” on the internet.

Bill C-11 would effectively leave it in the hands of these content gatekeepers to promote certain types of content while throttling content the government doesn’t like.

Clearly, this legislation undermines Canadians’ fundamental rights and freedoms and puts their civil liberties at risk. The passage of Bill C-11 would enable government censorship, empowering the Liberals to amplify voices it deems favourable and quiet those it does not.

Trudeau and his ministers have tried to brush away Canadians’ concerns by claiming that the bill would support Canadian culture and “level the playing field” for Canadian content creators. However, these claims, fall completely flat in the face of evidence that it would do the exact opposite.

By forcing platforms like YouTube and Spotify to favour nationality over engagement, online creators in Canada risk limiting their reach to global audiences, and having their viewership drastically reduced, and their content demoted.

Justin Trudeau should not be able to control what Canadians see on their playlist or on their Netflix account. Canadians can decide for themselves what they want to watch or listen to. This is not a problem that needs fixing, regardless of what Liberals and busybody bureaucrats may tell us.

One thing is clear: there is no Canadian culture without free speech. Bill C-11’s supposed attempt to protect the former by limiting the latter is not only misguided but dangerous.

With the bill currently back for consideration in the House of Commons, Conservatives will continue to fight to ensure its defeat and protect free speech for Canadians.

MP Tako van Popta, Langley-Aldergrove

.

.

