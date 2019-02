Dear Editor,

Thank you, Kurt… for steering the sloop, The Aldergrove Star, through the perilous seas of “small town” news reporting!

I have always respected you, Frank Buckholz and Bob Groeneveld as three of the best editors in my many years in Langley, and will miss your thoughtful editor’s remarks.

Happy retirement!

Win Bromley, Langley

