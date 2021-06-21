LETTER: Langley’s hospital impresses patient’s spouse

Dear Editor,
My husband just spent two and a half weeks in Langley Memorial Hospital.
He received the best of care.
His doctors and nurses kept me informed as to what they were treating him for and his progress.
He needed a pacemaker and was sent to Royal Columbian Hospital for that procedure.
Many people complain about Langley hospital and the food. I can only speak for him. The food was good and the treatment excellent.
Thank you, doctors and nurses.
Thelma Wall, Walnut Grove
.
• READ MORE: Cozy gifts for longtime volunteers
• READ MORE: Meet two of the nurses who work at the local hospital
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.