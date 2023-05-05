Langley Township environmental assessment of Brookswood-Fernridge includes photos and information about the wetland at Horne Pit.

Langley Township environmental assessment of Brookswood-Fernridge includes photos and information about the wetland at Horne Pit.

LETTER: Langley’s longtime nature group lobbies to keep former gravel pit from being developed

Horne Pit has wetland areas and other important geographic elements, group argues

Dear Editor,

We, the Langley Field Naturalists, would like to throw our support behind a building community desire to have all 27 hectares (almost 80 acres) of publicly owned land commonly referred to as Horne Pit preserved in its entirety as a nature park.

We feel this collection of properties present a unique opportunity to the Township of Langley to positively impact the community ecologically, socially, and economically.

The large wetlands must be preserved as carbon sinks, essential natural habitat, and beautiful spaces. The importance of the wetlands is understood as they are already set aside for conservation in draft plans.

The surrounding lands that are mostly open with limited tree cover are a canvas where forward thinking politicians and staff could paint a miraculous legacy. Short-sighted community members might see scrub trees to be replaced by lawns, but we look beyond the next four years. Our region has proven spaces like this can become forests. Wild spaces filled with plants and animals with well planned out trail systems that are community assets.

Large park spaces within walking distance of the dense communities our region is demanding have been proven to increase property values and the overall health of community members.

Expected development in this area is to have small, disconnected “park” spaces that will do little to support green infrastructure or the immense ecosystem services that could be harnessed through protecting Horne Pit in its entirety.

Please commit all 27ha of Horne Pit as a natural park space for the betterment of Langley.

Bob Puls – conservation chair, Lilianne Fuller, public relations chair, Langley Field Naturalists

Editor’s note: Horne Pit is a former gravel pit on 200th Street between the 2600 and 2800 block of 200th Street.

.

• READ MORE: Township remediated the Horne Pit area in 2017

• READ MORE: Councillor suggests site could be parkland

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipLetter to the EditorNature

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Langley worker critical of $14B for Volkswagen but none for PSAC
Next story
WEB POLL: Indoor cats or outdoor cats?

Just Posted

Richard Smith is a co-owner of Black Pudding Imports based in Langley. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
British store in Langley celebrating King Charles Coronation

A red Honda motorcycle was impounded by the RCMP after it was allegedly caught driving at 244 km/h in a 60 km/h zone in rural Langley in April. (Langley RCMP/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Speeder caught doing 244 km/h in Langley loses bike to cops

Langley RCMP were at RE Mountain Secondary and Peter Ewart Middle School Friday, May 5, 2023. The schools were temporarily on lockdown. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
Lockdown at Langley schools sparked by online threats of “slaughter”

Langley Township environmental assessment of Brookswood-Fernridge includes photos and information about the wetland at Horne Pit.
LETTER: Langley’s longtime nature group lobbies to keep former gravel pit from being developed

Pop-up banner image