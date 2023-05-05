LETTER: Langley’s longtime nature group lobbies to keep former gravel pit from being developed

Langley Township environmental assessment of Brookswood-Fernridge includes photos and information about the wetland at Horne Pit.

Dear Editor,

We, the Langley Field Naturalists, would like to throw our support behind a building community desire to have all 27 hectares (almost 80 acres) of publicly owned land commonly referred to as Horne Pit preserved in its entirety as a nature park.

We feel this collection of properties present a unique opportunity to the Township of Langley to positively impact the community ecologically, socially, and economically.

The large wetlands must be preserved as carbon sinks, essential natural habitat, and beautiful spaces. The importance of the wetlands is understood as they are already set aside for conservation in draft plans.

The surrounding lands that are mostly open with limited tree cover are a canvas where forward thinking politicians and staff could paint a miraculous legacy. Short-sighted community members might see scrub trees to be replaced by lawns, but we look beyond the next four years. Our region has proven spaces like this can become forests. Wild spaces filled with plants and animals with well planned out trail systems that are community assets.

Large park spaces within walking distance of the dense communities our region is demanding have been proven to increase property values and the overall health of community members.

Expected development in this area is to have small, disconnected “park” spaces that will do little to support green infrastructure or the immense ecosystem services that could be harnessed through protecting Horne Pit in its entirety.

Please commit all 27ha of Horne Pit as a natural park space for the betterment of Langley.

Bob Puls – conservation chair, Lilianne Fuller, public relations chair, Langley Field Naturalists

Editor’s note: Horne Pit is a former gravel pit on 200th Street between the 2600 and 2800 block of 200th Street.

