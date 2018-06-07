LETTER: Langley’s proposed social housing project misses mark

Appears mayor and council once again refuse to listen to what their community wants, or doesn’t want.

Dear Editor,

I do not agree the proposed social housing is in the right location and is not needed at all.

This is a mini Riverview without security and bars on the windows.

This is to the detriment of the neighbourhood and not the betterment.

The RCMP ,the mayor, and the council know, but will not admit it.

Do they think councils – of past and present – have nothing to do with Langley being #6 in crime in all of Canada?

Did the Gateway of hope had a positive impact on the immediate neighbours?

The homeless numbers doubled… mostly imports thanks to the “poverty industry.”

The politically correct proponents claim high house prices is to blame.

Do they actually believe any one of those homeless would be able to ever buy a home?

No income, no job, and bad choices every day.

If mayors would like to help, they should help developers to build low-cost rentals – like they used to do.

I worked in those projects before.

Many – if not all – of this imported homeless will not qualify. But at least it would help low-income families and people on the edge.

Now, back to this council and mayor, if you would like to do something democratic, send out poll letters to the people affected. The immediate neighbours. The business that will face theft and vandalism.

Don’t listen only to BC Housing and Stepping Stones, or their supporters. People who work and profit from the “homeless industry” have no say at what is good for my neighbourhood.

But I have no hope. This mayor and his slate in the council have no idea what democracy is. All these meetings are useless, like Mayor Comrade Gregor [Robertson]’s meeting for the bike lanes. Useless, like the “consultations” for Brookswood, the 216th overpass, and on and on.

Our politicians would rather do things that are politically correct and gives them votes, than do what the people who pay their salaries want.

Absolute communism, or the other name they use today, “progressive activism.”

Vote this mayor and council out – the only solution!

George Blachuras, Langley