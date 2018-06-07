LETTER: Langley’s proposed social housing project misses mark

Appears mayor and council once again refuse to listen to what their community wants, or doesn’t want.

Dear Editor,

I do not agree the proposed social housing is in the right location and is not needed at all.

This is a mini Riverview without security and bars on the windows.

This is to the detriment of the neighbourhood and not the betterment.

The RCMP ,the mayor, and the council know, but will not admit it.

Do they think councils – of past and present – have nothing to do with Langley being #6 in crime in all of Canada?

Did the Gateway of hope had a positive impact on the immediate neighbours?

The homeless numbers doubled… mostly imports thanks to the “poverty industry.”

The politically correct proponents claim high house prices is to blame.

Do they actually believe any one of those homeless would be able to ever buy a home?

No income, no job, and bad choices every day.

If mayors would like to help, they should help developers to build low-cost rentals – like they used to do.

I worked in those projects before.

Many – if not all – of this imported homeless will not qualify. But at least it would help low-income families and people on the edge.

Now, back to this council and mayor, if you would like to do something democratic, send out poll letters to the people affected. The immediate neighbours. The business that will face theft and vandalism.

Don’t listen only to BC Housing and Stepping Stones, or their supporters. People who work and profit from the “homeless industry” have no say at what is good for my neighbourhood.

But I have no hope. This mayor and his slate in the council have no idea what democracy is. All these meetings are useless, like Mayor Comrade Gregor [Robertson]’s meeting for the bike lanes. Useless, like the “consultations” for Brookswood, the 216th overpass, and on and on.

Our politicians would rather do things that are politically correct and gives them votes, than do what the people who pay their salaries want.

Absolute communism, or the other name they use today, “progressive activism.”

Vote this mayor and council out – the only solution!

George Blachuras, Langley

Previous story
ZYTARUK: Keeping homicide victims’ names from public a disturbing trend
Next story
OPINION: Trudeau’s media snub in the Fraser Valley

Just Posted

Canseco returns to Aldergrove Days tournament

Jose Canseco and Katie Stuart help raise awareness of addictions, mental health

VIDEO: Langley athletes perform well at provincial championships

Many podium appearances by local competitors

LETTER: Langley’s proposed social housing project misses mark

Appears mayor and council once again refuse to listen to what their community wants, or doesn’t want.

Looking for the perfect jump

Langley athlete could set a Canadian record in the pole vault on route to national team

Fraser Valley ball hockey players heading for golds

The local league’s champions will go to the provincials.

VIDEO: Circus big top goes up in Abbotsford

Show runs from Thursday to Sunday at Tradex

Grade 10 student at B.C. high school dies from suspected overdose

A Vancouver Island school district is asking parents, guardians to speak with their children about drugs and alcohol

Elderly man dies after falling from balcony at B.C. retirement home

RCMP say death not suspicious

B.C. cabinet approves multiple-choice voting referendum

Attorney General David Eby excludes himself from decision

Nation-to-nation approach is goal of Indigenous caucus after meeting with PM in B.C.

If the TMX is to be constructed, co-management is the way to go, says B.C. Indigenous Caucus

Hours-long police pursuit ends in arrests of two suspects in B.C. Interior

Suspects lead police on chase through Cariboo with RCMP helicopter in hot pursuit

OPINION: Trudeau’s media snub in the Fraser Valley

Shouldn’t the PM be obliged to speak to members of a community he visits, at least via the media?

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

Currently, 520 Metis children are in care

FIFA World Cup preview: Uruguay expected to stomp through Group A

Suarez and Cavani leading the charge against Russia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Most Read