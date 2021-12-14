Siblings Elizabeth, Nigel and Calvin from Walnut Grove posed with Santa at Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Sunday, Dec. 5, a sensory-friendly photo session for kids who can get overwhelmed by the sounds and sights of Christmas. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Langley’s sensory-friendly photos with Santa a valuable experience

Famous Santa lauds special sessions and why training is important

Dear Editor,

Re: [A quiet photo with Santa at Langley shopping centre, langleyadvancetimes.com, Dec. 6]

I have just finished reading Dan Ferguson’s article in the Langley Advance Times regarding sensory-friendly Santa photo sessions at Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

These sessions are invaluable to both the children and their parents; however, these sessions will only be successful when the Santa Claus is an educated and trained Professional Santa Claus. Santa Jeff Courtney is the Santa Claus shown in Dan Ferguson’s article. Santa Jeff is one of the few Santa Clauses in B.C. who have actually attended a professional Santa school.

Santa Jeff Courtney is a leader in the Lower Mainland Professional Santas and Christmas Performers Group, he is also a member in good standing with the IBRBS (International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas). Santa Jeff Courtney is also registered to attend the IBRBS International Conference and Convention in Atlanta, GA. running April 28 to May 1, 2022.

Being Santa Claus is so much more than just putting on a red suit.

Keith Alton, Abbotsford

• READ MORE: Aldergrove Christmas parade rated a ‘huge success’

Siblings Elizabeth, Nigel and Calvin from Walnut Grove posed with Santa at Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Sunday, Dec. 5, a sensory-friendly photo session for kids who can get overwhelmed by the sounds and sights of Christmas. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
