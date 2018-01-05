Letter: Langley’s unsung heroes sought by awards committee

The Township is seeking nominations of people for two key local awards.

Dear Editor,

Do you have an awesome neighbor or friend who is always volunteering? If there is a need for help, they are always there with a helping hand, putting in hours of their time to help out a group, an event or our community? Are they happy to be hidden behind the limelight? We are looking for those people so we can let them know just how very appreciated they are.

Please take a few moments to think of whom you know that is an amazing volunteer and then take a few moments longer to fill out a nomination form in order that they could be recognized for their volunteer contributions at this year’s awards recognition dinner.

The Township of Langley is looking to recognize our township residents for the Flowerdew and Arnason Awards and the only way we can learn of these outstanding people is through nominations from the people who know them, people like you!

The criteria for the Flowerdew award are for an individual who resides in Langley Township who acts in an unpaid capacity and is:

• sensitive to the variety of ages, abilities, and special needs of Langley residents

• fosters partnerships and cooperative efforts

• promotes traditional and non-traditional recreation activities

• possesses leadership and team building qualities

• has contributed a significant and diversified body of work

The criteria for the Arnason Award is for two individuals working together as a married couple, related couple or couple of friends, who both reside in the Township of Langley as unpaid volunteers who are:

• are advocates of culture, learning, and literacy

• are sensitive to the economic needs, abilities, and special populations of Langley residents

• foster partnerships and cooperative efforts

• create the potential for long-term benefit to the Langley community

If you know someone who is an outstanding volunteer, please let us know about them by nominating them for either the Flowerdew or Arnason Award this year. Nomination forms can be found on line at the TOL or you can contact Sarah Morris at smorris@tolca or 604-533-6148.

Kari Medos, team member the TOL Awards Nominations Committee

