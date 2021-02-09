LETTER: Leave Langley trees alone

Langley Township has a tree protection bylaw but some recent letter writers want more done to save trees when land is developed. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

[RE: Trees need more protection, Langley Advance Times, Feb. 4]

I was so happy see Diane Kask write in regarding Langley trees needing more protection. Every time I drive through Willoughby, I wonder who is making the decisions regarding land protection for our community? Are they ever going to stop building more condos and put value on our green space?

I choose to live here. I was not born here but rather moved here, by choice because of I loved it. I still love it in Langley but wish that people in positions of power would stop seeing dollar signs when making land decisions and start looking at our trees as part of the reason we live here.

Once land is signed off and turned into yet another high-rise, it is lost space that we can no longer enjoy, and it cannot be easily undone.

Leave some trees for the kids to play in. It’s good for our mental health.

Come on people – do better. Leave the trees alone already.

Amber Egmore, Walnut Grove

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorNature