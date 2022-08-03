LETTER: Leave low-income apartment in Langley City alone

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Langley Advance Times files)

Dear Editor,

Re: [LETTER: Apartment’s loss will hurt many, Langley Advance Times, July 21]

I am writing about the proposed tear down of Pyramid Apartments.

Leave these apartments and low-income families alone. Say no to this proposal. Housing is essential to seniors. This is causing health and stress unnecessary disruptions to their lives.

Rent in Langley City, as well as the whole of Canada, has skyrocketed, and people on fixed- and low-incomes cannot afford these rents that have gone out of control.

Gwen Atkinson , Langley City

DevelopersLangley CityLetter to the Editor