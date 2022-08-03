Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Langley Advance Times files)

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Langley Advance Times files)

LETTER: Leave low-income apartment in Langley City alone

People on fixed incomes and the poor can’t afford skyrocketing rents, writer argues

Dear Editor,

Re: [LETTER: Apartment’s loss will hurt many, Langley Advance Times, July 21]

I am writing about the proposed tear down of Pyramid Apartments.

Leave these apartments and low-income families alone. Say no to this proposal. Housing is essential to seniors. This is causing health and stress unnecessary disruptions to their lives.

Rent in Langley City, as well as the whole of Canada, has skyrocketed, and people on fixed- and low-incomes cannot afford these rents that have gone out of control.

Gwen Atkinson , Langley City

.

• READ MORE: EDITORIAL: Society has ignored housing for decades and is now paying the price

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DevelopersLangley CityLetter to the Editor

Previous story
OPINION: Chilliwack Fair’s display of tank crushing cars deemed ‘insensitive’ in light of Ukraine war

Just Posted

Langley Township council had cake on July 25 after their final meeting before the 2022 municipal election, set for Oct. 15. (Shirley Sawatsky/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley Township’s final council meeting before vote ends with emotional speech from mayor

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Langley Advance Times files)
LETTER: Leave low-income apartment in Langley City alone

Babes and Bullies is a fundraiser for Hugabull Advocacy and Rescue. The event is being organized to honour the Marvin – the dog passed away in April. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
United by their love of a dog, two women initiate ‘hug-a-bull’ fundraiser

Emergency Response Team officers and armoured vehicles were on 72nd Avenue near 208th Street in Langley on Tuesday afternoon as Langley RCMP negotiated with a man in a townhouse. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: RCMP, ERT in standoff at Langley home

Pop-up banner image