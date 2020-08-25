LETTER: Legislation needed to curb online racism, Langley man says

Dear Editor,

Internet legislation needed to address hate, racism and threats, and the protection of Canada.

Years of flagging and bringing attention to these type of postings of racism, threats, hate postings on Craigslist over many sections of the Website, all these type of messages are still being posted here in Canada. All the hate and deplorable language imagined can be found on this site.

Canada needs laws concerning the internet now. If you look at the dates of some these postings this mindset of hate and language has been transmitted for years and, therefore, systemic.

Our country, Canada is drowned in internet hate from these types of media outlets. Our society is swimming in the filth of the language of hate, and if not addressed we as a society will drown, because we, as adults, will have sat on the sidelines stood by watching hate weigh down the decency of our country and the equality we all seek.

We need, just not need, but must understand that systemic hate is not just around us now in our lives, but it will be transmitted continuously into the future via the internet unless we address it on behalf of our children, ourselves and our country.

The future of hate is relevant in our lives now, and it has always been our choice to accept it or do something to address it.

The age of the internet is no longer the child evolving from its first day as a infant. It surpasses our imagination day by day into a useful and intelligent science of humanity, but it is also, growing into an abusive venue with a purpose from stagnant intellect that can’t put aside hate.

Unseen keyboards with unseen individuals who sit in a depth that has fathoms of prejudice and hate, and they, as unseen people behind their computer screens, transmit a realm that is centuries old, a destructive message, not one of kindness, not one of acceptance and not one of understanding.

Our home is the country we build with our very lives and preserve within our children as they learn from us. Hate transmitted over the internet teaches that life within our homes is not a safe haven of learning, it bestows a destructive message that crisscrosses this country from a mindset that is not a keyboard but a mind that holds a realm dedicated to hate.

The internet is a means for great accomplishments for an equality of mankind. Transmissions of hate and racists messages teaches us that laws are needed in our country for the internet. Equality is not only a state of mind within our very being, but realistically the foundation of a civilized society that continues to move forward.

Canada needs laws concerning the internet to address hate, and to address the threats directed to Canadian citizens and all who come after us. It is an age old living, systemic threat to humankind and to this country, and to our children, and it must be addressed.

Sometimes life is given an opportunity to better itself. I believe that opportunity is now. The computer screens we sit behind as we type, offer many, well-caring messages of hope, self-less messages of gratitude and embracement, and our family enduring love. I believe these messages should be carried forward, and all the hate that has existed in the past and in the not now future be silenced forever.

Cran Campbell, Langley City

