LETTER: Let’s do all we can to keep Langley deer alive

With recent reports of three adult deer being killed, she pleads for people to be careful

Debbie Thiessen shared this picture, from a few months back, of this buck and two other deer that visit their backyard in Langley every fall for pears and apples. “Having the opportunity to photograph these beautiful animals from my kitchen window or just steps out of my backdoor, was amazing. Gotta love living in Langley.” (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

In the last three weeks, I have heard of the death of three adult deer and, unfortunately, been witness to the death of one dear soul on the front lawn of our church on Old Yale Road and Fraser Highway.

They all appeared to be healthy and well nourished, and other than some lacerations on the leg of one of the victims, did not appear to have been attacked by predators.

READ MORE: Photo of B.C. firefighter embracing deer goes viral

One of the other victims was found curled up in the snow in the Brookswood area and died during the night.

The other casualty was reported by the caring passerby who stayed with the deer on our lawn at St. Andrew’s until it died.

It is heartbreaking to see this happen, but it is also worrying as we never receive any feedback as to the cause of death.

My concern is that this may not be caused by external influences, and could be something that these animals are ingesting.

We ask all drivers to please pay a little more attention, especially on rainy evenings and nights.

On a positive note, a new group of six deer have been spotted on a couple of occasions on our front lawn.

Penelope Ames, Uplands

READ MORE: VIDEO – B.C. conservation officers rescue buck tangled up in toboggan

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

MORE: Deer carcass strung up at Surrey fire hall prompts investigation

and

MORE: Deer freed in Kimberley after antlers get tangled up in Christmas lights

and

MORE: Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap