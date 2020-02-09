Debbie Thiessen shared this picture, from a few months back, of this buck and two other deer that visit their backyard in Langley every fall for pears and apples. “Having the opportunity to photograph these beautiful animals from my kitchen window or just steps out of my backdoor, was amazing. Gotta love living in Langley.” (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Let’s do all we can to keep Langley deer alive

With recent reports of three adult deer being killed, she pleads for people to be careful

Dear Editor,

In the last three weeks, I have heard of the death of three adult deer and, unfortunately, been witness to the death of one dear soul on the front lawn of our church on Old Yale Road and Fraser Highway.

They all appeared to be healthy and well nourished, and other than some lacerations on the leg of one of the victims, did not appear to have been attacked by predators.

READ MORE: Photo of B.C. firefighter embracing deer goes viral

One of the other victims was found curled up in the snow in the Brookswood area and died during the night.

The other casualty was reported by the caring passerby who stayed with the deer on our lawn at St. Andrew’s until it died.

It is heartbreaking to see this happen, but it is also worrying as we never receive any feedback as to the cause of death.

My concern is that this may not be caused by external influences, and could be something that these animals are ingesting.

We ask all drivers to please pay a little more attention, especially on rainy evenings and nights.

On a positive note, a new group of six deer have been spotted on a couple of occasions on our front lawn.

Penelope Ames, Uplands

READ MORE: VIDEO – B.C. conservation officers rescue buck tangled up in toboggan

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

MORE: Deer carcass strung up at Surrey fire hall prompts investigation

and

MORE: Deer freed in Kimberley after antlers get tangled up in Christmas lights

and

MORE: Deer freed in Courtenay after leg gets stuck in jerry can cap

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: The glacial pace of resource development

Just Posted

LETTER: Let’s do all we can to keep Langley deer alive

With recent reports of three adult deer being killed, she pleads for people to be careful

Artist from Fort Langley who alleged racial profiling at Nanaimo restaurant wants end to dispute

Brandon Gabriel says customer service he received was different than other patrons

Spend Family Day with the Vancouver Giants

Dana Matheson’s annual public get-together takes place at Langley Events Centre with a WHL game

Family Day in Langley could feature a few fly overs

Canadian Museum of Flight holds annual family gathering on Monday, Feb. 17

Find out whodunit at Theater in the Country’s Agatha Christie adaptation

Dinner theatre production of Murder on the Nile runs Feb. 13 to 29 in Langley

VIDEO: From Pitt to ‘1917,’ what to anticipate at Sunday’s Oscars

Pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

Abbotsford golfer Nick Taylor wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Second PGA Tour victory means spot in 2020 Masters

Canadian basketball legend Bill Robinson dead at 71

Prolific player put Island town on the map and steered the national team at the 1976 Olympics

On 10th anniversary of Vancouver Olympics, public figures reflect on mixed legacy

Despite Olympic Village going into receivership, Games brought Canada Line, safer Sea-to-Sky Highway

Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Dube has 3 points as Calgary powers past Canucks

Chilliwack dog in New York vying for top spot at 144th annual Westminster dog show

Bella is the only German shepherd from B.C. competing this weekend

The fear of selling a century-old home in B.C.

Homeowner worries a piece of Abbotsford’s heritage will be lost if lot is redeveloped

Kamloops sculptor casting Canada’s forefathers in bronze

Four of Canada’s early prime ministers will be cast in bronze at a shop in Knutsford, B.C.

B.C. VIEWS: The glacial pace of resource development

As delays continue, costs climb and confusion reigns

Most Read