LETTER: Let’s look after salmon in South Langley park

Dear Editor,

When the November atmospheric rivers sent flood waters rising, it turned the calm salmon spawning Anderson Creek in Brookswood Park into a raging river.

Multiple fallen trees and other debris have caused blockages in multiple areas up and down-stream. The largest, a 40- to 50-foot tall cedar, came crashing down when the rushing flood-waters washed away the ridge that housed it, taking other trees with it.

Also apparent was the decline in number of eagles, hawks and owls to their regular feeding habitat as in recent years.

I have made multiple attempts to multiple agencies to get help for the salmon, as have my neighbours, there has been a lot of “It’s a fisheries problem,” or blame laid elsewhere.

We know of declining salmon. Let’s help them.

Concerned citizen of the most beautiful place in the world,

Jennifer Channon, Brookswood

