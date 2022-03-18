Jennifer Channon is concerned about damage caused by autumn 2021 storms in a salmon-bearing stream in Brookswood Park. (Jennifer Channon/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Jennifer Channon is concerned about damage caused by autumn 2021 storms in a salmon-bearing stream in Brookswood Park. (Jennifer Channon/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Let’s look after salmon in South Langley park

Letter writer contacted various agencies after autumn storm damage

Dear Editor,

When the November atmospheric rivers sent flood waters rising, it turned the calm salmon spawning Anderson Creek in Brookswood Park into a raging river.

Multiple fallen trees and other debris have caused blockages in multiple areas up and down-stream. The largest, a 40- to 50-foot tall cedar, came crashing down when the rushing flood-waters washed away the ridge that housed it, taking other trees with it.

Also apparent was the decline in number of eagles, hawks and owls to their regular feeding habitat as in recent years.

I have made multiple attempts to multiple agencies to get help for the salmon, as have my neighbours, there has been a lot of “It’s a fisheries problem,” or blame laid elsewhere.

We know of declining salmon. Let’s help them.

Concerned citizen of the most beautiful place in the world,

Jennifer Channon, Brookswood

.

• READ MORE: StoryWalk teaches about life cycle of the salmon

• READ MORE: Odds are against salmon surviving but they persevere

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorSalmon

 

Bank erosion, tree damage and other storm damage has a Langley resident concerned about Anderson Creek in Brookswood Park. (Jennifer Channon/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Bank erosion, tree damage and other storm damage has a Langley resident concerned about Anderson Creek in Brookswood Park. (Jennifer Channon/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
LETTER: Langley City math too costly for residents

Just Posted

Workshop for young, emerging, and professional jazz music artists will take place on March 27 at Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley musicians organize jazz workshop for all ages and skill levels

Bank erosion, tree damage and other storm damage has a Langley resident concerned about Anderson Creek in Brookswood Park. (Jennifer Channon/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Let’s look after salmon in South Langley park

Undercover Band performed on Feb. 25 at the legion in Aldergrove. The organization supports veterans and organizes events like concerts, karaoke, live music, jam night, card bingo and more throughout the year. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove legion to host evening of comedy Saturday

The shelter is located at 21562 Old Yale Road.
UPDATED: Emergency weather Alert issued for Langley