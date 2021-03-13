LETTER: Letter writer asks public to lobby Langley Township over truck route

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Dear Editor,

Several years ago the residents of Walnut Grove presented a petition to council asking that 216th Street south of 88th Avenue not be a truck route. 1700 + signed this door to door petition. It was approved.

Residents felt relieved. They now felt confident their families would be as safe and protected as possible.

Concerns were real and very scary… health issues like cancer and heart disease due to air pollution. Safety issues about children crossing a main street to get to school while also worrying about semis.

Kids and trucks don’t mix.

This is the only interchange in Metro Vancouver funneling into a residential neighbourhood. The province also said they hoped it would be the last. This location is a result of very poor planning.

The new interchange has been open for six months now and sadly has become a “de facto” truck route.

Why? Commercial trucks are using this route to get to and from the No. 1 Highway.

Are any trucks permitted on 216th south of 88th? Yes, local deliveries are and have always been welcome.

The provincial government has installed signs and will be installing more signs “Local Deliveries Only.” We asked and they listened.

However, the local government has not. Consequently , we have semis 25 feet from our elementary school creating a safety and health hazard.

I am now calling upon the people to ask for change… change that honours the health and safety of families now as well as future generations.

Please ask our local government for signs on 216th “local deliveries only” south of 88th. 216th Street is not a truck route to allow access to and from the No. 1 Highway from Port Kells/Golden Ears area.

Your support is needed to keep Langley as safe and peaceful as possible. I thank you on my behalf and also on behalf of the children who cannot speak for themselves.

Write : mayorcouncil@tol.ca

Linda Nash, Walnut Grove



