LETTER: LGBTQ+ group should be more tolerant if it wants Langley university to be tolerant

People of different beliefs and backgrounds free to attend private university, letter writer noted

Dear Editor,

[Re: LGBTQ group can’t hold event on campus, Langley Advance Times, Feb. 16]

Many have a gay, queer, or lesbian family member/friend who is loved. That being said, diversity of beliefs in any community is a two-way street. It could no doubt be stated many people will continue to believe, for various reasons, that sexual intercourse should be between a male and a female. LGBTQ folk hold different views. So be it.

It appears Carter Sawatzky’s issue is with some verses in the King James Bible. I would hope the student/s who said God hates queer people and is sending them to hell apologize to who they said that to. The whole student body should not be tarred and feathered for the comments of perhaps a few.

The Langley Advance Times’ letters policy states that the publishing of any letter should not be construed as endorsement of or agreement with the views expressed. Likewise TWU may not endorse or agree with the lifestyles of every student, but all are free to attend.

Let Trinity be the diversity that Carter, etc., has to be willing to accept. Let Trinity be.

Judy Lee, Langley City

