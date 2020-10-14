LETTER: Liberal party member wouldn’t vote for Langley-East candidate if he could

Local letter writer says he doesn’t want the same old, same old.

Dear Editor,

I am a member of the Liberal Party of B.C. let me state that from the outset.

If I lived in Langley-East, I would vote for Megan Dykeman with out question is a woman of character and integrity.

In public life she also spoke up and had courage to defend marginalized people not like the Liberal person who is running in Langley East.

When it was time to stand and be counted, she was not there and voted not in favour.

When you knew it was not going cost a dime yet you said no people who you know are struggling. So my vote would never be for you.

It takes courage and Megan has it and she will do the job for Langley and we will see new schools. This is a woman that will fight for Langley not just sit on the back bench.

She has demonstrated and can always be counted on.

I do not want the same old same old.

Ron Lindsay, Langley

