LETTER: Likely too late to address ripple effects of new Highway #1 interchange

Connection with the freeway at 216th Street is going to dump traffic problems into Langley

Dear Editor,

[Re: 216th interchange will open by end of summer, July 13, Langley Advance Times online]

Like others, I am concerned about the flow of traffic after the new 216 Street-Highway #1 interchange is opened on Aug. 31.

Exiting Highway #1 and driving north on 216 Street, some drivers may turn east on Telegraph Trail.

This is a quiet winding road with a current posted speed limit of 50/kph, which few drivers obey: ask any resident.

Telegraph Trail ends at Glover Road, a problem intersection.

Travelling south from Highway #1 on 216 Street., a quiet country road, some drivers may turn east on the new University Drive extension to the turn circle (roundabout) at Glover Road. However, turning south on Glover one meets with heavy traffic at rush hour and rail crossing delays, plus the line-ups at the junction of Glover and Highway #10 (Springbrook Avenue).

Leaving Highway #1 intersection and travelling south on 216 Street, a quiet country road, it terminates after a sharp left turn, and a railroad crossing at Glover Road. Here, a left turn is now forbidden.

This right hand (south) turn onto Glover is already difficult and hazardous especially at the morning and afternoon rush hours and may need a traffic light.

This would cause another traffic bottle-neck on Glover.

A Township councillor could not see why anyone would take this route but they will, hoping to avoid earlier traffic hold-ups on alternative routes.

This added traffic on Glover will increase the current congestion at Milner.

Many local road traffic patterns will be much changed by the new Highway #1 interchange, and it is probably too late to make any meaningful changes before the new interchange is opened on Aug. 31.

J. Greenfield, Langley

.

