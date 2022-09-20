LETTER: Live cashiers are sorely missed

Dear Editor,
If you have gone shopping lately in Langley you might have noticed that a few stores have gone to self check-outs.
At these stores, you have found yourself doing the job of a cashier.
Surprise, you’re hired for a job you did not apply for.
To upper management and owners of these stores , what are you thinking, taking out one of your most valuable workers?
Cashiers are your front line workers, your direct indication on how your business is doing.
Not only do these workers interact with the customer, they are your ambassadors.
Cashiers know that the customers are their paycheques and want to make them happy getting what they came in for, and in doing so they will be back time and time again.
To all the cashiers, you are greatly appreciated and valued by your customers.
No machine will ever come close to all that you do!
Shirley Sawatsky, Langley
