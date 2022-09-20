LETTER: Live cashiers are sorely missed

One letter writer is more than a little upset and saddened to see several local retail businesses cutting back or eliminating human cashiers in favour of electronic checkouts. (Shirley Sawatsky/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

If you have gone shopping lately in Langley you might have noticed that a few stores have gone to self check-outs.

At these stores, you have found yourself doing the job of a cashier.

Surprise, you’re hired for a job you did not apply for.

To upper management and owners of these stores , what are you thinking, taking out one of your most valuable workers?

RELATED: Walmart getting rid of human cashiers at B.C. store as part of pilot project

Cashiers are your front line workers, your direct indication on how your business is doing.

Not only do these workers interact with the customer, they are your ambassadors.

Cashiers know that the customers are their paycheques and want to make them happy getting what they came in for, and in doing so they will be back time and time again.

To all the cashiers, you are greatly appreciated and valued by your customers.

No machine will ever come close to all that you do!

Shirley Sawatsky, Langley

RECENT LETTER: Fatal crash refocuses spotlight on traffic dangers on Langley road

.

EmploymentLangleyLetter to the Editor