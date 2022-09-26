Lara Deglan said her grandmother, Vikki, cherishes a photo from 1971 when the Queen visited Fort Langley. Vikki’s son, Gregory Matts, is the boy holding out his hand to the royal visitor. (Lara Deglan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Local boy immortalized in photo during Queen’s 1971 visit to Fort Langley
Monarch was in B.C. for the province’s centennial celebrations
Dear Editor,
I am sending this email on behalf of my Grandma, Vicki. The little boy extending his hand to the Queen is my grandparents’ late son, Greg (Gregory) Matts. He sadly passed away in a car accident when he was 19 years-old. The photo was taken on May 8, 1971, in Fort Langley.
Lara Deglan, Langley
