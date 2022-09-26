Lara Deglan said her grandmother, Vikki, cherishes a photo from 1971 when the Queen visited Fort Langley. Vikki’s son, Gregory Matts, is the boy holding out his hand to the royal visitor. (Lara Deglan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Lara Deglan said her grandmother, Vikki, cherishes a photo from 1971 when the Queen visited Fort Langley. Vikki’s son, Gregory Matts, is the boy holding out his hand to the royal visitor. (Lara Deglan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Local boy immortalized in photo during Queen’s 1971 visit to Fort Langley

Monarch was in B.C. for the province’s centennial celebrations

Dear Editor,

I am sending this email on behalf of my Grandma, Vicki. The little boy extending his hand to the Queen is my grandparents’ late son, Greg (Gregory) Matts. He sadly passed away in a car accident when he was 19 years-old. The photo was taken on May 8, 1971, in Fort Langley.

Lara Deglan, Langley

.

• READ MORE: Queen visited Fort Langley during visit to mark B.C. centennial

• READ MORE: Aldergrove legion holds service to mark Queen’s funeral

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Fort LangleyLetter to the EditorRoyal family

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
OUR VIEW: Compassion core of SOGI

Just Posted

Pat Coombes (left) and Shaun Francis were trading anecdotes and jokes and enjoying some fresh caffeine at Buddy Check Coffee, a new program for veterans offered by the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove branch at 26607 Fraser Highway on the last Saturday morning of the month. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Coffee, cookies and conversation for veterans offered by new Aldergrove Legion program

Kristina Ward has been missing for five years, and was last seen in 2017. Police and her family are still pleading for the public to offer up tips. (Langley RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Fraser Valley parents renew plea for tips as daughter missing after five years

Although the Vancouver Giants started their regular season with a home loss to the Seattle Thunderbirds, fans at least got the opportunity to try the new plant-based menu items at the game. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Events Centre)
Plant-based food is now available at all Vancouver Giants home games

Lara Deglan said her grandmother, Vikki, cherishes a photo from 1971 when the Queen visited Fort Langley. Vikki’s son, Gregory Matts, is the boy holding out his hand to the royal visitor. (Lara Deglan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Local boy immortalized in photo during Queen’s 1971 visit to Fort Langley

Pop-up banner image