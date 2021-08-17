Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Local hospital earns kudos from Fort Langley resident

Patient felt fortunate to have quality care in the community

Dear Editor,

Recently I spent time at Langley Memorial Hospital for surgery.

The care I received from surgeons, doctors, nurses and lab techs was first class.

We are so fortunate to have this calibre of care in our community hospital.

Donna Porter, Fort Langley

.

• LETTER: Langley’s hospital impresses patient’s spouse

• LETTER: Aldergrove woman underwhelmed with new hospital ER

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley Memorial HospitalLetter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Fort Langley docks off limits to public

Just Posted

Send your letter to the editor via email to news@langleyadvancetimes.com and include your first and last name, address, and phone number.
LETTER: Local hospital earns kudos from Fort Langley resident

Spallumcheen on Stepping Stones Crescent in August 2021. That’s directly across Okanagan lake to the OKIB Reservation. (Paul Anderson/Contributed to Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: 825,000 hectares have burned as wildfires rage across B.C.’s Interior

For the first time in 10 months, international competition will return to Thunderbird Show Park in Langley, and with it, fans in the stands. (Langley Advance Tines fie)
Fans return to stands as Langley’s tbird welcomes first international competition in 10 months

Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting. One man was injured. (Langley RCMP)
Shots fired in Langley City, victim uncooperative, RCMP say