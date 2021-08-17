LETTER: Local hospital earns kudos from Fort Langley resident

Patient felt fortunate to have quality care in the community

Dear Editor,

Recently I spent time at Langley Memorial Hospital for surgery.

The care I received from surgeons, doctors, nurses and lab techs was first class.

We are so fortunate to have this calibre of care in our community hospital.

Donna Porter, Fort Langley

