LETTER: Local hospital earns kudos from Fort Langley resident

Dear Editor,
Recently I spent time at Langley Memorial Hospital for surgery.
The care I received from surgeons, doctors, nurses and lab techs was first class.
We are so fortunate to have this calibre of care in our community hospital.
Donna Porter, Fort Langley
