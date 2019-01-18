LETTER: Local Liberal MP challenges letter writer’s facts on immigration

The local MP makes the distinction between asylum seekers, immigrants and refugees.

Dear Editor,

I was disappointed to read the misleading and factually incorrect Letter to the Editor: PM causing immigrant crisis, Langley Advance, Jan. 10, which unnecessarily and inappropriately demonized both immigrants and our prime minister.

I would like to set the record straight on this matter.

First and foremost, the people crossing Canada’s southern border are not “illegals” as the writer suggests. These people are seeking protection under international law and have a right to have their case heard.

These asylum seekers crossing the border are being intercepted by law enforcement officials and are not simply wandering into Canada unchecked.

Canada has a robust immigration system, and each asylum claim is evaluated on its merits. To suggest that the Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) is not doing their due diligence in vetting claims is simply false.

Unlike the previous government, our government is investing resources to address this situation, including $173-million to strengthen security operations and processing of asylum claims.

To fearmonger about and demonize immigrants is not who we are as Canadians. Although there is a short-term cost to help refugees adjust, learn the language and become acclimatized to Canada, evidence indicates that these newcomers and their children tend perform better on many economic indicators such as educational attainment and earnings than their Canadian-born counterparts.

I would hope that anyone engaging on this issue would do so compassionately and with evidence.

John Aldag, Member of Parliament, Cloverdale – Langley City

