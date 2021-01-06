LETTER: Local libraries a life saver during pandemic, Fort Langley resident says

The Fraser Valley Regional Library with branches in local neighbourhoods, including Aldergrove, Fort Langley, Walnut Grove, Murrayville, and Brookswood, as well as Langley City. (Black Press Media files)

Dear Editor,

RE: Fraser Valley Regional Library

I am so grateful for the high quality service provided by our library. During this past year, like many people, I have stayed home and been careful to limit my outside contacts. It is a difficult and sad time in so many ways.

The ability to borrow books from our library is a life saver for many of us. Literature takes us out of ourselves, and lets our mind and imagination roam. We are not confined by our homes and our humdrum restrictions.

There is no need to visit the library itself if you do not wish to do so. The wonderful apps available through our library system ensures a vast choice awaits us with just a click of a button. The wide array of books, audiobooks and magazines are on offer. They are easy to use and quick to download. All totally free to library members.

The years of planning and work to keep the FVRL system relevant and modern show their worth today. In these times I count myself fortunate to be a member of such a fine public service.

Helen Smith, Fort Langley

