(Black Press Media file)

(Black Press Media file)

LETTER: Long-time Langley resident dismayed by tree protection bylaw

Tree removal may require report by “qualified tree risk assessor.”

Dear Editor,

I am concerned that the proposed revisions to the existing bylaw are, to say the least, an overkill reaction which does nothing to address the problem that the bylaw was initially created for – that being the ‘clear cutting’ of properties that was usually done by developers which I note are not covered under this bylaw according to the information on the TOL website.

As a residential property owner in Brookswood for the past 47 years, I have not noticed any detrimental changes to the canopy, and wonder why these revisions are required at all and also what the seeming urgency is in getting these revisions passed by council ASAP?

It appears that this council’s objective is to make the removal of a tree as difficult and costly to the homeowner as possible with fees, permits and arborist’s report costs all on top of our ever-increasing annual tax bill, all of which are required regardless if a tree is dead, dying or wind blown down prior to removal.

The deletion of the option to remove one tree every 24 months further restricts the property owner who should not have to submit a documentation report prepared by a “qualified tree risk assessor.”

Who dreams this stuff up?

It’s time for some new faces and fresh ideas and realistic thinking, all of which this council is lacking.

John Barnard, Brookswood

.

• LETTER: Langley Township can’t see the forest for the trees that would be felled

• READ MORE: Langley Township plans to fight heat by adding trees

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley TownshipLetter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Interurban will never get off the ground, Langley environmentalist says

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file)
LETTER: Long-time Langley resident dismayed by tree protection bylaw

Langley City Councillor Gayle Martin won support for a motion having the provincial government and BC Emergency Health Services improve coordination between paramedics and firefighters, as a 2019 report called for. (Langley Advance Times/Black Press Media files)
VIDEO: Langley City seeks province-wide support for call to improve coordination between paramedics and firefighters

Editor and columnist Ryan Uytdewilligen. (Mariana Aramburu/Special to The Star)
Ryan’s Regards: So long, farewell, thanks for the dream come true

BCER Interurban Car 1401, an Ottawa Car Company built in 1910, has arrived at Langley Prairie Station on its way to Chilliwack in late 1949, with St. Louis Car Company’s 1913-built 1320 in tow as well as a BCER-built 1300 car with the conductor leaning out of vestibule door. The station was re-built by July 1928 after a fire while the vehicle at the left (light colour) indicates a late 1940s model and a 1930s truck. (Ernie Les Plant/BC Hydro – G.E. MacDonell Collection)
LETTER: Interurban will never get off the ground, Langley environmentalist says