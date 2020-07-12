LETTER: Longtime Langley resident concerned about 216th Street safety

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Township Mayor and Council,

The Ministry of Transport has just informed our community that the interchange serving 216th Street North is scheduled to open Aug. 31.

This leaves little time to prepare for the health and safety of our neighbourhood especially the vulnerable school children.

Now the 216th Street Corridor Study has closed, what are the plans and when will they be implemented? I remind you that (per the Ministry of Transport) this interchange is the only example of its kind in all of Metro Vancouver – that being a freeway interchange funneling into a peaceful family neighbourhood. I would appreciate a timeline re: the plans to ensure safety.

As you know the ministry will be installing signage on Highway 1 to ensure only local trucks can use 216th Street North. Is there a plan in place to ensure bylaw officers ticket any offending trucks? I believe it is very important to set the tone at the opening. Please advise?

School will be reopening soon. Therefore what plans are in place to ensure the children are safe at L’ Ecole de Voyageurs and Topham Elementary? (As you know the posted speed is presently 50 km). Speed abatement like North Otter which as you know is also an arterial road? Crossing guards? Many municipalities have paid uniformed staff for this purpose. Please advise.

What plans are in place to stop traffic shortcutting through Forest Hills subdivision? Will there be speed humps by the park on 86 A Avenue? Crosswalks? Please advise.

This needs to be in place before Aug 31.

I look forward to hearing from you as soon as possible. People in our community are concerned. As you are aware a family dog was struck and killed on this road. As well, a little girl on a bicycle was nearly hit by a car. It was a very close call and there was vehicle damage. These two happened some time ago with regular traffic. Let these two disturbing events serve as a warning.

Keep our children safe.

Linda Nash, 30 year resident Forest Hills

