Jesper Vikman stopped 62 of 67 shots as the Vancouver Giants sent game 4 in their best-of-seven into overtime, only to have the Kamloops Blazers score to win 5-4 on Thursday night, April 6 at the Langley Events Centre. Vikman (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

LETTER: Longtime season ticket holder wowed by Langley-based Giants season

Team played their hearts out in series against Kamloops

Dear Editor,

Granted Kamloops has a team that is overall larger and faster than our Giants, and has been built that way as a prelude to Kamloops hosting the WHA playoffs this year.

But, last night’s narrow defeat, (5-4 with only 1.5 seconds left in the overtime period) showed us what these young men are made of.

As a six-year season ticket holders, we have followed these guys through thick and thin, and have always enjoyed their spirit and drive.

Last night they laid everything on the line with their star goalie, Jesper Vikman, stopping 62 shots.

The rest of the team played their hearts out.

We so look forward to next seasons play, especially at the Langley Events Centre, a jewel of a stadium.

Jeff Laurie, Walnut Grove

.

READ MORE: Giants coach grateful for community support

READ MORE: Vikman signs with Vegas

.

LETTER: Racism is a "meaningless fiction," Langley letter writer argues

Devanshi Vyas, 24-year-old Langley resident, won Miss International America Petite.
Langley resident crowned Miss International America Petite

Jacob and Noah St. Jean of Langley are part of the Forces Unknown team in Texas this week to compete in a world robotic championship.
Domo Arigato, Langley brothers roboto

Diane Lee, left, will be one of the friends and supporters walking with Guy Black as he undertakes a walk connecting Langley's Gapyeong memorial to the actual site of the Battle of Kapyong in South Korea.
Historian's walk connects Langley to site of Canadian battle in South Korea