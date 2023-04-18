LETTER: Longtime season ticket holder wowed by Langley-based Giants season

Dear Editor,
Granted Kamloops has a team that is overall larger and faster than our Giants, and has been built that way as a prelude to Kamloops hosting the WHA playoffs this year.
But, last night’s narrow defeat, (5-4 with only 1.5 seconds left in the overtime period) showed us what these young men are made of.
As a six-year season ticket holders, we have followed these guys through thick and thin, and have always enjoyed their spirit and drive.
Last night they laid everything on the line with their star goalie, Jesper Vikman, stopping 62 shots.
The rest of the team played their hearts out.
We so look forward to next seasons play, especially at the Langley Events Centre, a jewel of a stadium.
Jeff Laurie, Walnut Grove
.
.
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.