LETTER: Looking forward to watching Langley’s new council at work

One local reader shares views on the outcome of the Township’s civic election – who’s in and who’s out.

Dear Editor,

Finally the election is over and we now know who will be on council for the Township of Langley.

It seemed like the day was never going to come, there wasn’t much action really, but at least this council looks different from the past four years.

The last four years, during council meetings, was full of bickering, bullying, name calling, fingerpointing, legal battles, etc.

We kept a few incumbents that the public really likes, and we saw a new candidate blow the doors off everyone’s so-called campaigns.

I think if any comeback kid was to be voted back after four years off, Steve Ferguson was our man.

There was some good campaigning by a few candidates.

A change in mayor would have been nice, but after all he is just one vote.

I hope this council will work together, and I hope all of them actually believe in ethics, accountability, affordability, community, preservation, and safety for all its residents.

Scott Thompson, Langley