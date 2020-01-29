Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.

LETTER: MAiD – Grateful for the choice

One local letter writer encourages people to voice their thoughts on medically assisted dying

Dear Editor,

I have read a lot of opinions lately about MAID (medical assistance in dying).

I know there are a lot of people with different opinions who feel passionate about their position.

READ MORE: Langley MP Jansen spars with Fraser Health over assisted dying in Delta hospice

To me, what is most important is someone having the choice of what they want to do with their body.

I cannot imagine what it would be like to have an incurable illness. Living each day knowing that you will not get better. Something that has, frankly, robbed you of choice.

I feel very fortunate to live in a place where I have freedom of choice.

While we may not all agree on the decisions politicians make, we do get our say.

We get to make a choice when we vote and even when we fill out a survey.

MAID allows someone to make a choice when they have been robbed of so many others.

These are complicated issues and even the mention of MAID, draws passionate responses. But what we should not lose sight of, is that this is about giving someone back their decision what to do with their body.

What choice they want to make about their body when they been faced with the decision that they will always be sick and never have the life they once had before.

While someone else may feel passionate about it, the person that this directly affects, it should be their decision.

The MAID consultation survey that finished will help inform the governments next steps in updating MAID legislation.

If you were not able to complete the survey or want to give additional feedback, you can also send a (postage-free) letter to your local member of parliament.

This is one way that we can exercise our choice, give our opinion on what we would want for ourselves and for our country.

But regardless of how we feel, this is about allowing someone to make a choice for themselves.

Kyle Latchford, Cloverdale

.

RELATED: Langley man cites depression death in anti-MAiD position

MORE: Langley letter writer says abortion and MAiD are forms of killing

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this subject?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Punches are flying in Surrey over ride-hailing, but it’s an uneven match

Just Posted

LETTER: MAiD – Grateful for the choice

One local letter writer encourages people to voice their thoughts on medically assisted dying

Family hopes Britain can get pregnant Langley woman out of coronavirus epicentre in China

Lauren Williams, who is about 35 weeks pregnant, has been stuck in Wuhan

High-scoring Trinity Western University basketball player Ja’Qualyn Gilbreath ruled ineligible for entire season

Langley-based university blames ‘administrative error’

Former Langley teacher suspended for putting kid in headlock, lies about it to get next job

He has now been fired from Delta and his license temporarily suspended

TRAFFIC: Roadwork, stalled semi causing major delays on Highway 1 in Langley

Westbound commuters should try the Fraser Highway or 56th Ave

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

Police search north of Williams Lake prompts warning to residents to stay inside

Officers also warn drivers near Lynes Creek Road not to pick up pedestrians

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

Fraser Valley homeless advocate killed by RCMP leaves behind complicated legacy

Barry Shantz was shot by Lytton police officers after six-hour standoff on Jan. 13

Body found in vehicle at bottom of Mission ravine

Deceased male appears to be the lone occupant of the vehicle, discovered on Dewdney Trunk Road

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

‘I am so sorry’: Stolen Baby Bear statue reunited with Mama, Papa Bear in B.C. town

Culprit left it near the Henry Road roundabout in Chemainus with a note attached

‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003

Most Read