LETTER: MAiD must be enshrined in law

Dear Editor,

Review of the Medically Assisted Death Law is an academic exercise again, as clearly “the choice to solicit medically assisted death remains solely the individual Citizens’ choice, indeed, from proposed age 15 years an individual must be granted the right to end their life, if in their opinion conditions they are experiencing are, in their opinion, intolerable to continue.

It is incongruous for anyone, self-interests, religions lobby, medical lobby, political lobby, anyone except the individual, to impose any restrictions that infringe upon an individual right to choice, whether a medical condition of any nature, of a life-threatening nature, whether terminal at any stage, imminent or not, with the only requirement a family doctor prescribe ailment, that a financial accounting, such as Last Will & Testament is prepared.

Indeed, it is further incongruous for any other person to impose restrictions upon another individual for a right to abortion, with the only stipulation cessation of pregnancy ought to be early stage to prevent formation of the fetus. Indeed, this is 2020 and the time for partisan political hacks, religious often zealots or any individual to still feel compelled and entitled to be controlling the life of another.

Justice Minister David Lametti is encouraged to take bold fair steps to recognize and enshrine individual rights, such as but not limited to aforementioned, into law, at last.

Let me hasten to add, I do not oppose a choice being hospice if palliative care is desired and adequate funding is a given.

George Evans, Mission

• READ MORE: Grateful for the choice