LETTER: Make legislation against online intolerance more agile, Langley man argues

Dear Editor,

Open letter to:

• Prime Minister Justin Trudeau,

• Premier John Horgan,

• Raffy Boudjikanian,

Proposed federal harmful online content legislation – 24 hours for online platforms to take down flagged postings of racism, threatening messages and Nazi propaganda is too long. These postings engage a person’s mind immediately, and can entrench hate within milliseconds, changing a person’s attitude and behaviour towards others who are different from them.

I have read literally thousands of such postings on just one website that wishes to engage the reader with the attitude of hate towards different races of people and genders. 24 hours to come to the conclusion what is in front of you is destructive, inhumane and is time wasted. The formation of a negative or positive thought takes how long?

The people who post these racially motivated, hate-filled degenerative postings have made their choices and so should the websites, and it doesn’t take 24 hours for anyone to determine that humanity is a sane collective agreement that everyone is created equal.

These websites must be accountable as well as the individuals or group of individuals who wish to trap peoples’ minds in a dialogue that belittles the worth of a human being, the equality of an individual and one’s right to live without fear or harm.

No one would ever want to read what I have read over the years or in a day or in a moment to realize hate has an objective to destroy human beings from within and with a battle plan to destroy societies with one objective, and that is to spread its message of hate and ideologies across the world.

24 hours – no, not 24 hours but 24 seconds, and the clock is ticking.

The legislation is needed now and the time line is for our future forever.

Cran Campbell, Langley City

racism