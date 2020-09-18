LETTER: Many on both sides of the border closure debate

Dear Editor,
[Re: Canadian border closure no different than Trump’s southern border closure, Sept. 13, Langley Advance Times online]
I completely agree with Mike Boileau’s views expressed in his latest letter.
Trust me there are many more on his side although you would never know it from the dearth of fair debate not expressed in our biased media.
Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge
