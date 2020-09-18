Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

LETTER: Many on both sides of the border closure debate

Reader agrees with equating shut down of borders for COVID to Trump’s immigration efforts

Dear Editor,

[Re: Canadian border closure no different than Trump’s southern border closure, Sept. 13, Langley Advance Times online]

I completely agree with Mike Boileau’s views expressed in his latest letter.

RELATED: Metal fence erected along U.S.-Canadian backroad border amid COVID ‘loophole’ meet-ups

Trust me there are many more on his side although you would never know it from the dearth of fair debate not expressed in our biased media.

Cherryl Katnich, Maple Ridge

RECENT LETTER: Please enforce border restrictions and keep Canada safe

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share. Please send us a letter to the editor, include your first and last name, your address, and your phone number. Email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

border agencyCoronavirusLetter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Painful Truth: Fire now, fire forever

Just Posted

New Langley highway interchange site of morning crash

Motorists are encouraged to find another route for the rushhour

LETTER: Many on both sides of the border closure debate

Reader agrees with equating shut down of borders for COVID to Trump’s immigration efforts

SHARE: Lack of colour haunting due to wildfire smoke

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Case in Langley triple murder put over to end of month

Kia Ebrahimian’s next court appearance set for Sept. 29

Langley Lodge report raises questions about outbreak that killed 25 at seniors home

CEO defends leaked document that’s igniting queries about BC’s most deadly COVID outbreak

Record-breaking 165 new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in B.C. in 24-hour period

Fifty-seven people are in hospital battling the novel coronavirus

One injured in South Surrey shooting

Shots reported in area of 194 Street and 34 Avenue

PHOTO: RCMP escort beaver across busy Chilliwack road

Motorists had to exercise patience as the slow-moving creature crossed several lanes of traffic

B.C.’s COVID-19 economic recovery plan: Top 5 things you need to know

Jobs training, tax incentives for employers to hire staff and more

March to protect old growth, stop industrial logging coming to B.C. Legislature

Organizers say they want to give frontline communities a bigger say in nearby logging

B.C. releases details of $1.5B economic recovery plan, $660M in business tax incentives

Economic plan includes support for employers, as well as training for workers

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla on Alberta highway

Incident took place in July

‘Not criminally responsible’ hearing slated for man convicted of Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein was found guilty in March of killing Letisha Reimer, 13, in 2016

British Columbians disheartened by Nanaimo Bar mislabel of ‘Canadian Chocolate Bar’

BuzzFeed Canada has since apologized

Most Read