In the past the public and dignitaries would gather for Remembrance Day services at the cenotaph in Douglas Park. This year the public was asked to stay away on the morning of Nov. 11 due to COVID, but many people defied the request. (file photo from FSgt. G. Simon, cadet correspondent with 746 Lightning Hawk)

In the past the public and dignitaries would gather for Remembrance Day services at the cenotaph in Douglas Park. This year the public was asked to stay away on the morning of Nov. 11 due to COVID, but many people defied the request. (file photo from FSgt. G. Simon, cadet correspondent with 746 Lightning Hawk)

LETTER: Many showed up to Langley City cenotaph Nov. 11 despite request to stay away

City resident outlines impromptu service and said about 200 people showed up

Dear Editor,

I want to comment about the lack of a Remembrance Day ceremony, this one in Langley City, at the cenotaph on Douglas Crescent.

The City had decided, no in-person ceremony due to COVID. But, more than 200 people came anyway, wanting to honour our military, and not to forget the ones who had died for our freedom.

There was no official ceremony, but people lingered. Then, a gentleman in the crowd stepped forward, and took it upon himself to address the crowd and the war veterans, reminding us that Remembrance Day ceremonies should never be cancelled, lest we forget what sacrifices were made on our behalf. The crowd applauded him for his words, especially those. Then he held up his phone and let us hear The Last Post. This was followed by respectful silence to remember those that we may never forget.

This gentlemen’s spontaneous contribution and words were greatly appreciated by those who gathered at the cenotaph.

Langley City council, don’t cancel Remembrance Day ceremonies, for we must gather together, lest we forget.

Ginny VanderHorst, Langley City

.

• READ MORE: Hundreds gather for service in Murrayville

• READ MORE: Langley City asks public to attend service virtually for second year in a row

.

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the EditorRemembrance Day

Previous story
LETTER: Langley Township firefighters answer the call of doody

Just Posted

The jolly old elf was wearing a face shield at Aldergrove’s Shortreed school breakfast with Santa on Wednesday, Dec. 8. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Aldergrove school holds COVID-safe breakfast with Santa

In the past the public and dignitaries would gather for Remembrance Day services at the cenotaph in Douglas Park. This year the public was asked to stay away on the morning of Nov. 11 due to COVID, but many people defied the request. (file photo from FSgt. G. Simon, cadet correspondent with 746 Lightning Hawk)
LETTER: Many showed up to Langley City cenotaph Nov. 11 despite request to stay away

Tsumura Invitational day three action at the Langley Events Centre saw the King George Dragons and Burnaby South Rebels make the championship final, which goes tonight. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Tsumura Invitational at Langley Events centre is down to final two

Fabian Lysell opened the scoring at 11:05, the cue for the Langley Events Centre crowd to rain teddy bears down on the ice as part of the annual Chevrolet Teddy Bear Toss game. Victoria would win the Friday Dec. 10 game 4-3. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants teddy bear toss a loss to Victoria