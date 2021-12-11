LETTER: Many showed up to Langley City cenotaph Nov. 11 despite request to stay away

In the past the public and dignitaries would gather for Remembrance Day services at the cenotaph in Douglas Park. This year the public was asked to stay away on the morning of Nov. 11 due to COVID, but many people defied the request. (file photo from FSgt. G. Simon, cadet correspondent with 746 Lightning Hawk)

Dear Editor,

I want to comment about the lack of a Remembrance Day ceremony, this one in Langley City, at the cenotaph on Douglas Crescent.

The City had decided, no in-person ceremony due to COVID. But, more than 200 people came anyway, wanting to honour our military, and not to forget the ones who had died for our freedom.

There was no official ceremony, but people lingered. Then, a gentleman in the crowd stepped forward, and took it upon himself to address the crowd and the war veterans, reminding us that Remembrance Day ceremonies should never be cancelled, lest we forget what sacrifices were made on our behalf. The crowd applauded him for his words, especially those. Then he held up his phone and let us hear The Last Post. This was followed by respectful silence to remember those that we may never forget.

This gentlemen’s spontaneous contribution and words were greatly appreciated by those who gathered at the cenotaph.

Langley City council, don’t cancel Remembrance Day ceremonies, for we must gather together, lest we forget.

Ginny VanderHorst, Langley City

.

.

