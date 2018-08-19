LETTER: Medical care in Langley and beyond deplorable

The shortage of family doctors shouldn’t exist. Who’s really to blame?

Dear Editor,

Re: New Doctors, but fewer patient spaces, July 20, Langley Advance.

By far the majority of blame lies with our government.

Firstly, by limiting the number of available educational spaces for doctors and nurses, a poor ratio of patients to caregivers is created.

Despite evidence to the contrary, it seems the government is more concerned we might have an oversupply.

If I trained as a plumber and couldn’t find employment, I’d have to adapt, go elsewhere – to where the jobs were available – or provide a specialized service.

It is no different for a trained medical professional.

Secondly, curtailing the number of patients a clinic can service only throws the remaining ones into the ER system.

This causes a greater backlog in the already overloaded hospital system, which is intended for “emergencies.” Treating minor health issues here only exposes patients to prolonged, unnecessary testing in fear of litigation.

Yet, to keep the clinics open is to expect someone to work without pay.

This is tantamount to slavery.

Would you expect your plumber to fix your pipes for free?

Finally, the local government bears responsibility, too.

They have approved extensive development when the infrastructure is inadequate to service the current constituents. This is no less than despotic.

Sadly, the available medical care is in a deplorable state.

Here’s hoping you won’t get sick.

Norma Johnson, Langley