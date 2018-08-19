LETTER: Medical care in Langley and beyond deplorable

The shortage of family doctors shouldn’t exist. Who’s really to blame?

Dear Editor,

Re: New Doctors, but fewer patient spaces, July 20, Langley Advance.

By far the majority of blame lies with our government.

Firstly, by limiting the number of available educational spaces for doctors and nurses, a poor ratio of patients to caregivers is created.

Despite evidence to the contrary, it seems the government is more concerned we might have an oversupply.

If I trained as a plumber and couldn’t find employment, I’d have to adapt, go elsewhere – to where the jobs were available – or provide a specialized service.

It is no different for a trained medical professional.

Secondly, curtailing the number of patients a clinic can service only throws the remaining ones into the ER system.

This causes a greater backlog in the already overloaded hospital system, which is intended for “emergencies.” Treating minor health issues here only exposes patients to prolonged, unnecessary testing in fear of litigation.

Yet, to keep the clinics open is to expect someone to work without pay.

This is tantamount to slavery.

Would you expect your plumber to fix your pipes for free?

Finally, the local government bears responsibility, too.

They have approved extensive development when the infrastructure is inadequate to service the current constituents. This is no less than despotic.

Sadly, the available medical care is in a deplorable state.

Here’s hoping you won’t get sick.

Norma Johnson, Langley

Previous story
LETTERS: Doctors speak out on surgical wait times for B.C. patients
Next story
LETTER – Reverse its decision: Langley’s TWU shouldn’t bow to societal pressures

Just Posted

LETTER: Medical care in Langley and beyond deplorable

The shortage of family doctors shouldn’t exist. Who’s really to blame?

VIDEO: Mustang Roundup in Langley attracts car lovers from all over

A car show dedicated entirely to one model of Ford drew admirers and collectors to George Preston Recreation Centre.

Langley netminder makes ‘unbelievable’ saves in draw against Seattle

Trinity Western University women’s soccer team battled to a 0-0 draw to Seattle, while boys fell 2-0.

LETTER: Langley has water in its chemical supply

A homeless man in Langley questions what’s being put into the public drinking water.

LETTER: Langley needs to find balance between construction and destruction

One letter writer calls for review of Murrayville development, saying trees need to be preserved.

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Canadians fear for relatives trapped amid flooding in Indian state of Kerala

More than 800,000people have been displaced by floods and landslides

IndyCar driver Wickens flown to hospital after scary crash

IndyCar said Wickens was awake and alert as he was taken to a hospital

Ex-BCTF president ‘undeterred’ after early release from pipeline protest jail term

Susan Lambert and Order of Canada recipient Jean Swanson released early

Fast food chains look to capitalize on vegetarian, vegan trend with new items

Seven per cent of Canadians consider themselves vegetarians and 2.3 per cent identify as vegans

B.C. swimmer halts journey across Strait of Juan de Fuca after hypothermia sets in

Victoria MS athlete Susan Simmons swam for eight-and-a-half hours in 9 C choppy waters

‘Hard on water:’ Smoke not the only long-range effect of wildfires

The project began more than 10 years ago after southern Alberta’s 2003 Lost Creek fire

B.C. VIEWS: Genuine aboriginal rights are misused and discredited

Camp Cloud one of long line of protests falsely asserting title

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to march in Montreal’s Pride parade

Trudeau will end the day in his home riding of Papineau

Most Read