LETTER: Might be time to hunt for a new, quieter neighbourhood

Langley City reader calls traffic criticism a NIMBY trait

Dear Editor,

[RE: Langley City resident on bandwagon over 208th Street traffic problems, Sept. 29, Langley Advance Times]

Another case of NIMBY [Not In My Backyard].

First and foremost, be thankful that you own a detached home in such a nice area.

Secondly, Langley City and Township has been increasing in population steadily over the years you’ve owned your property. With increased numbers of citizens, expect more cars and subsequent noise.

Your property value has also increased over the time of ownership, which means you’ve financially benefitted from the noise you complain about.

RELATED LETTER: Quiet Langley street feels like Indy 500 track

Traffic calming measures come from taxes, so don’t expect your desired utopian neighbourhood to be free.

Maybe kick back some of your gained equity and sponsor a community lead measure for traffic calming in the future.

Remember that you live amongst a busy and regular conduit, and nothing will change that.

Traffic calming measures would decrease speeds and noise, but also increase traffic volume, idling at lights due to said volume, and increased emissions.

You always have a choice of where to live; neighbourhoods evolve and maybe this one no longer suits you.

You might want to search properties further east for a more early 2000s feel city.

Ryan Hopper, Langley City

.

LangleyLetter to the Editor

