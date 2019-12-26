Letter writer Cal Pawson’s plea for peace includes artwork. (Submitted)

LETTER: Milne and John Lennon inspire plea for peace

Letter writer urges public to demand peace from their leaders and others

Dear Editor,

A.A. Milne, author of Winnie the Pooh (1926), served in World War I, where 10 million men and 1.5 million women and children died. In his book Peace with Honour (1934), Milne hoped to offer some sanity and intelligence regarding the need for peace at a difficult time in Europe, at the outset of World War II. He was optimistic that if what he suggested was adopted, war could be avoided.

Milne writes “War must be renounced, first by the heads and political leaders of every nation, as well as news editors and military chiefs, and then by each citizen and member of the nation. Each must take an oath to renounce active/aggressive war, as well as defensive war. War, as an idea, must be renounced in favour of peace.”

Milne suggested that leaders, editors, chiefs or anyone who is guilty of breaking their oath and instead promotes force and war, should be brought before an arbitration panel made up of impartial world judges (a recognized world court that has arbitration and legal authority recognized by all), and be judged and sentenced accordingly. Their potential banishment or imprisonment would thus save the lives of perhaps millions of men, women and children, and preserve peace in the process.

Milne said “War and fighting are not natural, are not human nature. Peace is natural.”

I believe that is we want peace in the world, we must also provide food, shelter, love, education, and health care for everyone on the planet so that all my thrive in their communities and within the global community, in oneness. With everyone’s needs met, the natural choice will be peace. Crimes against one another and humanity, at the local and global level, will end.

At the same time we must renounce making war against the planet, nature and the various dimensions of the environment, and recognize that Mother Earth has the same moral and legal rights as people, communities or any other entity, and is entitled to exist in peace, flourish and prosper in health, naturally and sustainably.

I envision a better, kinder world (as in John Lennon’s peace song, Imagine, 1971) where we create and live peacefully and inclusively in local communities, and do away with nations, borders, patriotism, corrupt leaders and systems, fear, anger, and greed. We can make it a reality by choosing compassion, love, light, joy and peace, and renouncing war.

Finally, as Charles Dickens write of Scrooge in 1843, let it also be said of us that at all times we keep the spirit of Christmas well, and as Tiny Tim observed, “God bless us everyone.”

Cal Pawson, White Rock

Previous story
LETTER: Willowbrook Santa the real deal

Just Posted

Dear Santa – letters from Aldergrove students

Shortreed Elementary students put pen, crayon and felt to paper to write to the jolly ol’ elf

Langley RCMP report typical Christmas calls

Thieves don’t take a break for the holidays

Post-Christmas snow, rain heading for the Lower Mainland

Up to five centimetres of snow expected to fall in eastern Fraser Valley

Langley children pen letters to Santa

We put out an invitation to the community and this year had a French Immersion class write in

VIDEO: Langley high school students ring in the holidays in a big way

Walnut Grove Secondary’s annual Holiday Extravaganza featured events throughout the school

Boxing Day crowds out and about

With Canadians adopting Black Friday and more online sales, fewer people venture out

Lafrenière has 4 points, Canada roars back to beat U.S. 6-4 at world juniors

Canadians tangle with Russia on Saturday

Tennis star Bianca Andreescu named The Canadian Press female athlete of the year

Bianca Andreescu’s list of accomplishments over the last 12 months is a long one

B.C. solicitor general forecasts better year ahead for cannabis products, revenue

Premier Horgan said he wants B.C. to take better advantage of the province’s worldwide reputation

Wind and flurries forecast for B.C. Interior highways

A vehicle incident closed the left lane of the Coquihalla Highway Boxing Day morning

Police investigate Christmas Day homicide on Vancouver Island

Nearby in Charles Hoey Park, a tent had been set up.

Police call survival of crash victim ‘a Christmas miracle’

The SUV plunged 60 feet towards the Similkameen River and then flew into the air

Queen addresses bumpy year while Harry and Megan celebrate Christmas in Canada

Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan and son are rumoured to be in B.C.

Surfing Santas ride waves along Florida’s Space Coast

The ride took place Christmas Eve on Coco Beach

Most Read