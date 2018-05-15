LETTER: Minority opposed step aside, the pipeline deal is going through

A Langley letter writer suggested most in B.C. are in favour of the pipeline and jobs.

Dear Editor,

Before comments are made about the pipeline, homework on the subject should be done.

No one group of people have all the rights.

There are 43 groups of indigenous people wanting the pipeline. They are concerned about jobs in our province.

A poll has shown that 2/3 or 66 per cent of British Columbians want and agree with the pipeline. So the NDP in B.C. are not speaking for the majority.

We are an oil dependent society. There are a lot of byproducts of oil. Driving a car is one.

The tires on cars are a product of oil.

Solar and wind power are not an option locally, so far.

Ample wind and sun are needed. Also, our wildlife has to be protected – namely birds.

The prime minister has already signed off on the pipeline deal – so it will go through.

Bonnie Funk, Walnut Grove, Langley

Previous story
LETTER: Is it time the Township had a female mayor?

Just Posted

VIDEO: Crash delays traffic on busy Glover Road in Langley

At least two cars involved in noon hour collision

VIDEO: Flood evacuation alert issued in Northwest Langley

Northwest Langley, Glen Valley, Brae Island and McMillan Island all under watch for flooding

Langleys have raised $355K to fight cancer since Terry Fox runs started

Run organizers issue appeal for volunteers

VIDEO: Langley musicians touring U.K. with chart-topping Christian band

A Trinity Western University band, Trinity Worship Project, is travelling with Rend Collective.

LETTER: Is it time the Township had a female mayor?

A letter writer supports Kim Richter for the top civic government chair, just because she’s a woman.

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

B.C. man continues search for young boy depicted in his mother’s painting

A man is searching for the man in his mother’s painting

Chilliwack man who stole from volunteer firefighters sentenced

Popkum volunteers had nearly $12,000 of items stolen in summer 2016

Don’t play the odds with your pets

BC SPCA asks people to leave pets at home, not in their cars

More B.C. Baby Boomers selling city homes to retire at the cottage: survey

British Columbians looking to recreational properties near lakes and in rural B.C. regions

Fleury tops Vegas Golden Knights merchandise flying off shelves

French Canadian goalie’s jersey leading the way in sales

PNE Prize Home will be relocated to the Okanagan

The grand prize package features a gorgeous 3025 sq. foot that will be relocated to Naramata

Baby bibs, blankets contain toxins Canada banned in other products: report

Chemicals, known as PFAS, are used in non-stick surfaces and water-resistant fabrics

Most Read

  • LETTER: Is it time the Township had a female mayor?

    A letter writer supports Kim Richter for the top civic government chair, just because she’s a woman.

  • LETTER: Minority opposed step aside, the pipeline deal is going through

    A Langley letter writer suggested most in B.C. are in favour of the pipeline and jobs.